FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 206,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

In other news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,514.57. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680.51. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.2%

FE opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.68%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

