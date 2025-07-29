Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock Position Decreased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLO. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,476,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,591,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,381,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,521,000 after acquiring an additional 965,097 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,475,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,138,000 after purchasing an additional 623,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,737,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,767,000 after acquiring an additional 518,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

FLO opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.33.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 91.67%.

In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 45,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,133.68. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jameson Mcfadden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 532,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,009,493.92. This represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

