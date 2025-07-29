Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.79. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.32.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

