Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stake Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,710 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 742.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after acquiring an additional 408,600 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 380,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 57,854 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Forward Air by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43,567 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 170,503 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Stock Up 0.5%

FWRD opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. Forward Air Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $981.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Forward Air from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FWRD

About Forward Air

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.