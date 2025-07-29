Garner Asset Management Corp Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.32.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

