GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.21.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $648.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $514.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.60. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $651.22. The company has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.24, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,577,000 after purchasing an additional 432,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after buying an additional 2,994,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,814,000 after buying an additional 195,828 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,513,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the period.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

