Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,671,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,674,000 after acquiring an additional 724,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $15,034,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 507,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 82,650 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

