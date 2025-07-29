Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,591 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 145.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 1,007.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 62.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 932.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 46.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $598.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

