Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,179 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $176.75 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $177.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,264,800 shares of company stock worth $786,735,503. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

