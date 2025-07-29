Gries Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gries Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,025,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $24,383,677,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,638,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,672,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,033,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,635,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,616,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,178,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.32.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

