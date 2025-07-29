HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock Price

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $36.79 on Monday. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Celcuity will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Celcuity by 59.0% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,257,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,046,000 after buying an additional 1,579,182 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Celcuity during the first quarter worth $215,000. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Celcuity by 131.3% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

