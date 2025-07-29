Head to Head Analysis: RXO (NYSE:RXO) and Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH)

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) and Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of Lakeside shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get RXO alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RXO and Lakeside”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.55 billion 0.61 -$290.00 million ($2.17) -7.83 Lakeside $18.32 million 0.33 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Lakeside has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RXO.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RXO and Lakeside, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 1 12 3 0 2.13 Lakeside 0 0 0 0 0.00

RXO presently has a consensus price target of $18.87, suggesting a potential upside of 11.05%. Given RXO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RXO is more favorable than Lakeside.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and Lakeside’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO -5.94% 1.18% 0.54% Lakeside -26.74% -261.56% -43.75%

Summary

RXO beats Lakeside on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Lakeside

(Get Free Report)

Lakeside Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border supply chain solution in the United States, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a range of integrated services under cross-border ocean freight solutions and cross-border airfreight solutions, including cross-border freight consolidation and forwarding services, customs clearance services, warehousing and distribution services, and U.S. domestic ground transportation services. The company customers include logistics service companies serving e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods. Lakeside Holding Limited was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. Lakeside Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Jiushen Transport LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.