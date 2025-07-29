Head to Head Survey: Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) vs. Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK)

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) and Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Coincheck Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $61.38 million 1.96 $12.13 million $0.77 36.09 Coincheck Group $2.56 billion 0.28 -$95.70 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Finward Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coincheck Group.

26.6% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Coincheck Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Coincheck Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Finward Bancorp and Coincheck Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Coincheck Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Finward Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.95%. Coincheck Group has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.48%. Given Coincheck Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coincheck Group is more favorable than Finward Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coincheck Group has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Coincheck Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 3.28% 2.16% 0.16% Coincheck Group N/A -359.24% -4.64%

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Coincheck Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, custodial services, guardianships, IRA accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

About Coincheck Group

(Get Free Report)

Coincheck Group NV. is a Dutch public limited liability company and a holding company of Coincheck, Inc. which operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and crypto asset exchanges in Japan and is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan. The company was founded on February 18, 2022 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland.

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.