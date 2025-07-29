Head to Head Survey: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) & HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS)

HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of HeartSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of HeartSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Phreesia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HeartSciences and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartSciences N/A -293.60% -135.39% Phreesia -9.83% -16.23% -11.19%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartSciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Phreesia 0 0 10 1 3.09

This is a summary of current ratings for HeartSciences and Phreesia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

HeartSciences presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 267.23%. Phreesia has a consensus target price of $32.27, suggesting a potential upside of 19.04%. Given HeartSciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe HeartSciences is more favorable than Phreesia.

Volatility & Risk

HeartSciences has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HeartSciences and Phreesia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartSciences N/A N/A -$8.77 million ($9.36) -0.38 Phreesia $419.81 million 3.84 -$58.53 million ($0.74) -36.64

HeartSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeartSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Phreesia beats HeartSciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

