Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Should You Sell?

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). Approximately 98,992,672 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 44,388,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Helium One Global Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £51.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.92.

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global, the AIM-listed Tanzanian explorer, holds prospecting licences across three distinct project areas, with the potential to become a strategic player in resolving a supply-constrained helium market.

The Rukwa, Balangida, and Eyasi projects are located within rift basins on the margin of the Tanzanian Craton in the north and southwest of the country.

