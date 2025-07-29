Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 17.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,809,000 after purchasing an additional 786,250 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 379,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

HP stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.03 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 7.15%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.10.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

