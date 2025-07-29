Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.71.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,871,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.19 and a 200 day moving average of $208.82. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

