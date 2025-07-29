Hill Island Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hill Island Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,342 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 50.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 target price (up from $482.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.86.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $512.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.22. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $518.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total value of $32,703,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 476,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,995,413.95. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.