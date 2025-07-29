Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Trading Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $26.33. Approximately 200,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 193,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIPO shares. B. Riley began coverage on Hippo in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hippo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hippo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $662.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $73,197.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,252.55. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Len Fw Investor, Llc sold 514,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $14,488,084.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,476,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,760,695.06. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,681,601 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

