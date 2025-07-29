Humana (HUM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Humana to post earnings of $6.32 per share and revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Humana to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Humana Trading Down 2.8%
Shares of Humana stock opened at $231.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. Humana has a 1-year low of $206.87 and a 1-year high of $406.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana
Institutional Trading of Humana
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Humana stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 460.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Humana
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why the American Eagle Stock Rally Isn’t Just Speculation
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- D-Wave, SuperQ, and Verge: A New Path Forward for Quantum?
- What is a Dividend King?
- 4 Stocks Planning to Substantially Boost Buybacks After Solid Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.