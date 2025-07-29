IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 8,210 Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 273,666.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,102,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,325,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,686,000 after acquiring an additional 268,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after buying an additional 41,991 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,698,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,959,000 after buying an additional 328,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 1,735,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,550,000 after purchasing an additional 571,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14 and a beta of 2.30. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

BrightSpring Health Services ( NASDAQ:BTSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

BTSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In related news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 531,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $11,567,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,184,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,754,892.75. This trade represents a 30.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 13,288,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $281,043,336.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,671,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,060,325.45. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,919,941 shares of company stock worth $337,025,856. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

