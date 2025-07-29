IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 855 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,426,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,397,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,853,000 after buying an additional 3,606,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,706,000 after buying an additional 814,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,711,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,217,000 after buying an additional 730,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 277.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

