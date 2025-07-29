IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,793 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $241,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $221,693,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 881,620 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $201,768,000 after purchasing an additional 86,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,838 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $149,396,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,995 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $136,159,000 after purchasing an additional 129,783 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.1%

DKS stock opened at $219.55 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total transaction of $208,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,286.50. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,962.25. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,866 shares of company stock worth $11,462,773. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

