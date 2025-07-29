IFP Advisors Inc Buys 419 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 32,166.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after buying an additional 230,634 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Sunoco by 440.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Sunoco by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sunoco from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunoco from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Sunoco Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.60. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.9088 dividend. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.68%.

Sunoco Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.