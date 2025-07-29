IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average of $62.58. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $72.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.0492 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BUD. Wall Street Zen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.