IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 257.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 156.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 104.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1,563.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 66,126 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $5,573,099.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,937,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,699,410.96. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $4,213,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,645. This represents a 78.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,126 shares of company stock valued at $19,638,659. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Trading Down 1.4%

SEI Investments stock opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. SEI Investments Company has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $93.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

