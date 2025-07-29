IFP Advisors Inc Has $149,000 Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 219.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 22,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 18,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE SKX opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.12. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $78.85.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

