IFP Advisors Inc Has $160,000 Stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 114.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,506,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,782 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,702,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,512,000 after acquiring an additional 580,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,079,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,825,000 after acquiring an additional 536,462 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 415,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 213,904 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.