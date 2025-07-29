IFP Advisors Inc Has $163,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYF opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.79. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $92.83 and a 1 year high of $124.56.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

