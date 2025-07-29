IFP Advisors Inc Has $171,000 Stock Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1,998.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 460.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 2,137.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ASPN. Oppenheimer lowered Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.65. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $33.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. Aspen Aerogels had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 65.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 550,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,079.60. This trade represents a 3.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

