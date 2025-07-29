IFP Advisors Inc Has $189,000 Stock Position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,846,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,687 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelon by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,718,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,838,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,439 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Company Profile



Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

