IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,591 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 358.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $1,647,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 62,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 2.9%

PRCT stock opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.95. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $103.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,537,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,180.87. The trade was a 63.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,271,250. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

