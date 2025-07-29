IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 157.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 106.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $635.60.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $693.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $519.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.51. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.92 and a 52 week high of $709.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.10, for a total value of $784,980.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,619.60. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,156. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.