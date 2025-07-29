IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,585 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrick Mining by 21.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 114,572 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Barrick Mining by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 56,394 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.41.

B stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

