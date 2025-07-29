IFP Advisors Inc Sells 109 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,359,000 after buying an additional 3,288,932 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,388,000 after acquiring an additional 194,792 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 432.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 616,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,148,000 after acquiring an additional 500,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 505,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,505,000 after acquiring an additional 103,376 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $131.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $137.14.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

