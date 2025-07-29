IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,736 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,896,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 980.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 711,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after acquiring an additional 645,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,608,000 after acquiring an additional 598,974 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 348,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after buying an additional 191,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,510,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.10.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

