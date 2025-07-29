IFP Advisors Inc Sells 18,483 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 73.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,483 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 471.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 751,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after acquiring an additional 371,824 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,960,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after acquiring an additional 88,724 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

