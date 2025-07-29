IFP Advisors Inc Sells 500 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:KAUG)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:KAUG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 2,374,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,054,000 after purchasing an additional 322,718 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August by 7,680.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS:KAUG opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $26.46.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator US Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August (KAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

