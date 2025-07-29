Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL) Trading 2.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.92 and last traded at $36.75. 1,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (XTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

