Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,270,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,259,000 after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $10,681,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $216.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.55.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP stock opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.92. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.45 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.89 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,360. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.