Integrity Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $496,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

