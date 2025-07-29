iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,488,275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after buying an additional 4,107,350 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,022,000 after buying an additional 2,819,065 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,436,610,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11,329.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,750,000 after buying an additional 2,478,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $639.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $644.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $611.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $641.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

