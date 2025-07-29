iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.68 and last traded at $23.68. Approximately 67,629 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 61,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBHH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,675,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,948 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 407,950 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.

