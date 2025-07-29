JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $278,493,000. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 5,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 146,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $298.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $299.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.40. The firm has a market cap of $828.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

