JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Granite Group Advisors LLC

Granite Group Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Granite Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Granite Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $298.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $299.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

