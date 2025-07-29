Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,752,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $477,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,897,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $370,461,000 after purchasing an additional 356,672 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,525,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $244,372,000 after purchasing an additional 987,431 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,941,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $147,594,000 after purchasing an additional 311,836 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,643,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,432,000 after purchasing an additional 646,742 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

