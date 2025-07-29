Kellanova (NYSE:K) and Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Head to Head Analysis

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) and Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kellanova and Barnes & Noble Education”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kellanova $12.75 billion 2.17 $1.34 billion $3.96 20.15 Barnes & Noble Education $1.57 billion 0.20 -$63.21 million ($15.50) -0.60

Analyst Recommendations

Kellanova has higher revenue and earnings than Barnes & Noble Education. Barnes & Noble Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kellanova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kellanova and Barnes & Noble Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kellanova 0 13 1 0 2.07 Barnes & Noble Education 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kellanova currently has a consensus price target of $79.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.08%. Given Kellanova’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kellanova is more favorable than Barnes & Noble Education.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of Kellanova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kellanova shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kellanova has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnes & Noble Education has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kellanova and Barnes & Noble Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kellanova 10.93% 34.80% 8.45% Barnes & Noble Education -4.46% -2.76% -0.55%

Summary

Kellanova beats Barnes & Noble Education on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles. The company offers its products under the Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, Austin, Parati, RXBAR, Eggo, Morningstar Farms, Bisco, Club, Luxe, Minueto, Special K, Toasteds, Town House, Zesta, Zoo Cartoon, Choco Krispis, Crunchy Nut, Kashi, Nutri-Grain, Squares, Zucaritas, Rice Krispies Treats, Sucrilhos, Pop-Tarts, K-Time, Sunibrite, Split Stix, LCMs, Coco Pops, Krave, Frosties, Rice Krispies Squares, Incogmeato, Veggitizers, Gardenburger, Trink, Carr’s, Kellogg’s Extra, Müsli, Fruit n Fibre, Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut, Country Store, Smacks, Honey Bsss, Zimmy’s, Toppas, Tresor, Froot Ring, Chocos, Chex, Guardian, Just Right, Sultana Bran, Rice Bubbles, Sustain, and Choco Krispies brand names. It sells its products to retailers through direct sales forces, as well as brokers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Kellogg Company and changed its name to Kellanova in October 2023. Kellanova was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Free Report)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc. engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores. The company was founded by Leonard S, Riggio in 1965 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.