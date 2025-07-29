Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 8,820 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Lucid Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

LCID stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 275.73%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

