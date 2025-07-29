Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 12,611 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

