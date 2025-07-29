Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,593 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 82,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of TGTX opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.96 and a beta of 1.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 228,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,463.04. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
