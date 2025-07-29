Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,593 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 82,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TGTX opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $120.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 228,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,463.04. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

